Political crisis in Israel: Opposition parties face midnight deadline to form government

The Opposition politicians of Israel have until Wednesday midnight to finalise discussions to form a coalition government that would topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been the longest-serving Israeli prime minister of all time.But the two rivals of Netanyahu announced a partnership on Sunday that could remove Israel's longest-serving leader.



Yair Lapid, a centrist, and the far-right Naftali Bennett have teamed up and agreed to share the premiership, with Bennett taking the first turn, but they are still trying to put together a ruling coalition that includes parties from all sides of the political spectrum.

The opposition leader Yair Lapid's 28-day mandate to form a majority through forming alliances with political parties expires on June 2, according to Israeli election procedures. By this time, he should have informed the president he has succeeded.

Meanwhile, the vote for Israel’s next president has concluded and results are expected in the next hour.

If Lapid fails to meet the midnight deadline, Israel will conduct its fifth election in just over two years, giving Netanyahu yet another chance to keep his job while facing corruption charges.

The 71-year-old Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is currently facing three corruption allegations, which he denies: fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

Lapid needs a 61-seat majority in Israel's 120-seat Knesset, so losing one or two seats may put an end to his bid.

