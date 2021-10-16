Police seize $104-million record shipment of heroin in Australia

In what can be called the seizure of the largest heroin shipment ever detected in Australia, the country's police said on Saturday that it has arrested a Malaysian national with illicit drug worth an estimated A$140 million ($104 million).

Also Read: Seven Hong Kong activists jailed over unauthorised protest in 2020

In a statement, the police said, the shipment, which was 450-kg (990-pound) in weight, was as heavy as a grand piano. It was detected in a sea freight container of ceramic tiles, which were being sent from Malaysia and going to be delivered to a Melbourne business.

The police have not disclosed the name of the arrested man. The person has been charged with importing and attempted possession of a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment in this offence, the police said.

Also Read: Bali earthquake kills three, injures seven

Krissy Barrett, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Southern Command, in a statement said, “The Australian Federal Police was working with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP). We continue to work together in identifying and disrupting transnational organised crime syndicates that seek to harm both our nations and generate millions of dollars of profits from criminal activity."

(With inputs from agencies)