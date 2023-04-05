Police Scotland arrest former SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon's husband over 'financial irregularities'

Scotland police on Wednesday arrested a 58-year-old man as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding. BBC has identified the man as Peter Murrell, husband of the political party's former leader Nicola Sturgeon. Police are looking into more than $750,000 (around 600,000 pounds) that Scottish independent campaigners had raised in 2017. The money which was supposed to be used towards the party's drive for Scottish independence was found to be missing from the party's filed accounts.

As per an AFP report, police without naming him, said that a 58-year-old man was taken into custody for interrogation over the SNP's "funding and finances".

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation," they said.

Murrell served as the Scottish National Party's chief executive for nearly 25 years before quitting last month. He was reportedly taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.

Sturgeon's husband has long faced questions over the alleged disappearance of the USD 750,000. He reportedly also failed to declare a personal loan of more than $1,24,000 (£100,000) he extended to the party.

The SNP party in a statement denied comments and said it "would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation." It added that it was "cooperating fully" with the police.

Opposition parties have called for "immediate" clarity from SNP and the new party leader.

Scottish deputy leader of the opposition Labour party, Jackie Baillie, in a statement called the arrest a "deeply concerning development" and said that "the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference."

"We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when," she added.

In February, after eight years at the helm of the SNP party, Nicola Sturgeon, Peter Murrell's wife, had resigned as the party leader. She was succeeded by Humza Yousaf.

(With inputs from agencies)

