Police in US asks lawbreakers to 'wash their hands off' 'normal criminal behaviour' to avoid coronavirus

In the times of coronavirus, a well-intentioned advice can come in handy. Especially for people who stand a bigger risk of contracting the virus. Like thieves or robbers. No kidding here! And if the advice is wrapped in sweetness, and some dry humour, it can work wonders.

Or so it looked when the Puyallup Police Department in Washington posted a plea on its social media accounts.

The police department asked "all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease" while the coronavirus pandemic is underway. The tongue-in-cheek message was concluded with some serious advice everyone should follow.



"Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank all the criminals in advance. We will certainly let you know when you can resume your normal criminal behavior.

Until then.... #washyourhands & #behaveyourself," it wrote.

A similar post was put up by the Salt Lake City Police Department, Utah, a few days ago.

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020 ×

Puyallup declared a state of emergency on March 11 in light of COVID-19 scare. "This was done to more quickly and easily mobilize staff and supplies needed to respond to the existence of COVID-19," a city statement had said.

