Police exhume 21 bodies in Kenya cult probe, warn toll could rise

The Kenyan authorities have managed to exhume 21 bodies in connection to the cult whose seven followers died due to starvation, trying to follow the commands of their leader. The officials warned the toll could rise.

“In total since yesterday, we have 21 bodies," a police source was quoted as saying by AFP. "We have not even scratched the surface which gives a clear indication that we are likely to get more bodies by the end of this exercise."

Among the exhumed bodies, at least three are children and could be the victim of Makenzie Nthenge, the pastor who ran the Good News International Church and advised followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

The police has been carrying out an operation to dig out the bodies in the Shakahola forest outside the coastal town of Malindi. Notably, after last week's operation, the local law enforcement agencies received input about a mass grave in the nearby forest.

There were suspicions that the controversial pastor had buried his dead followers in the cemetery. The emergence of 21 dead bodies has only confirmed the apprehension.

Police makes breakthrough

The police said they began the operation after receiving a secret tip that 'ignorant' followers of Nthenge were 'starving themselves to death' on the pretext that they will 'meet Jesus'.

Afterwards, 15 frail, haggard-looking parishioners were found on the property. At the time, most of the followers could barely stand up, walk or even talk.

"A contingent under the command of SCPC and SCCIO Malindi visited the scene for fact-finding. The team was able to reach few households and managed to rescue fifteen people among them six who were emaciated," read the police report.

"We found them in a very bad state, others fainted on the way to hospital," a security officer told Kenya's Nation Media Group.

Subsequently, Nthenge was arrested again, having been left out on bail of $700 last month after two children were starved to death by the parents, based on his advice.

Kenya is a highly religious country and this is not the first instance when a cult leader has seemingly led their followers down an astray path. One of the most infamous cases remains the death of British woman Lutfunisa Kwandwalla who died in 2020 at the house of a spiritual leader in Mombasa.

