Police arrest 29-year-old woman for enrolling as high school student in New Jersey

The police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly enrolled herself as a high school student in New Jersey.

The police identified the woman as Hyejeong Shin and charged her with submitting a fake identification document to get admission to New Brunswick High School.

The school attended by Shin for four days after which her real age was found out by the staff.

The school authorities stated that the matter is being investigated by the police, and a review of the enrolment process of the district will be conducted by the authorities.

The issue was raised on Tuesday at a local education board meeting, where the attendees were informed by New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson that Shin was caught faking her identity in the school.

"Last week, by filing some false documents, an adult female posing as a student was able to be enrolled in our high school," said Johnson. He stated that she attended a few classes and also held talks with guidance counsellors, who made efforts to dig into more information about her.

The false age of Shin was then discovered, said Johnson, adding that the police were immediately notified by the school.

Since then, the police have arrested her for submitting a false birth certificate "with the intent to enrol as a juvenile high-school student", stated the New Brunswick Police Department.

Students said some of them had received texts from the woman, asking them to hang out.

While speaking to CBS New York, one student said that the girls "never showed up, and she (Shin) started acting weird with them". The police stated that students are allowed, as per New Jersey state law, to get admission to school without submitting the required paperwork or without even a guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

