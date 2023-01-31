Poland's health minister rebukes abortion denial to 14-year-old rape victim, 'conscience clause' back in focus

In a call to safeguard women's right to safe and legal abortion, Poland's health minister Adam Niedzielski on Monday termed the struggle of a mentally disabled 14-year-old girl rape victim "unacceptable." "We are appalled by this case, here our response is unequivocal," Niedzielski told media personnel, reported AFP.

Abortion laws in Poland, a European catholic country, have always been a controversial topic. In the case of the teenage girl, who became pregnant after being sexually assaulted by her uncle, faced defiance of faith from Poland's catholic doctors who refused to carry out an abortion.

The doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy of the girl citing Poland’s “conscience clause."

"Conscience clause” under article 39 of the Doctor and Dentist Professions Act states that any medical personnel may decline to perform an abortion on the grounds that it conflicts with their personal values or beliefs.

In May 2014, medical professionals signed a “Declaration of Faith” where they emphasised that performing an abortion is against their faith. Poland’s Catholic bishops also backed the declaration.

However, in a positive development, an abortion was ultimately carried out in Warsaw after Poland's women's rights group Federa raised its voice in support of the abortion. "No words of disgust are sufficient for such behaviour... but for us, the most important thing was to help the girl," Federa said.

"The conscience clause is a barbaric and inhumane law... and should be scrapped," left-wing MP Katarzyna Kotula told reporters.

In its argument, the group said that the teenager had mental disabilities and that she did not know she is pregnant. Federa also added that the girl's aunt discovered what had happened and later tried to help her in getting an abortion.

