Poland works on law limiting powers of Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms

Poland's government said on Friday that it was working on legislation to limit the power of social media platforms to delete content or ban users. Under the rules that are being worked on, platforms like Facebook, Twitter and others will only be able to take action if the content or person breaks Polish law. The legislation proposes setting up a 'freedom of speech council' that will review complaints by users whose content has been removed or account blocked.

"The law will provide tools guaranteeing the basic freedoms and liberties of Polish citizens on the internet," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told reporters in Warsaw.

The new legal framework would require "global players" to respect Polish law, he said, adding that "today social media decide for themselves what content will be censored."

Parliament would appoint the members of the future council for six-year terms and politicians would not be eligible, he said.

"The council will protect the constitutional right to exercise freedom of speech on all social media operating in Poland," the minister said.

The measures are to come into effect by next January.

"The platform considers the complaint and either restores access to the content and the case is closed, or it does not accept the complaint," said Sabastian Kaleta, a senior justice ministry official.

"The user will then have the right to appeal to the council, which will have seven days to consider the user's complaint," he added, explaining the procedure will be entirely electronic.

Decisions by the council will be subject to appeal in a Polish court.

Non-compliance with the rulings of the council and court will carry fines for social media platforms ranging up to 50 million zloty (11 million euros, $13 million).

(With AFP inputs)