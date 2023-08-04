Poland detains Belarusian man suspected of spying for Russia

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Friday (August 4) that the authorities have detained another suspected member of a Russian spy network. The latest arrest has brought the total number of people detained as part of an investigation to 16.

Kaminski wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the (Internal Security Agency) ABW detained another, an already sixteenth person suspected of participating in a Russian spy network".

"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia. He was taken into custody," he added.

In a statement released by the press service of Poland's minister-coordinator of intelligence and security services said that the man came to Poland in 2021 after spending several years in Russia, including six years in jail.

The statement said, "The evidence, in this case, suggests that he was regularly paid for the execution of tasks designed to undermine both internal and external security of Poland."

It added, "The Belarusian individual pleaded partly guilty... He was charged with taking part in the activity of foreign intelligence targeted against Poland... Upon the court's decision, he has been remanded in custody for a period of three months."

Poland claims that Russian spies are targeting a hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Warsaw also accuses Russia and Belarus of trying to destabilise it.

Will the Ukraine war expand to other regions?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine started last year in February and left a significant impact on people and economies worldwide, but the latest developments pose the threat of the war spreading and engulfing some more nations.

Poland is getting impacted due to the reported presence of Wagner mercenaries on its border. Warsaw recently decided to move military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus.

The Belarusian defence ministry recently said that the Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with Poland, a NATO member.

Analysts have previously noted that any attack on a NATO member will be retaliated by the alliance as it is founded on the principle of collective defence, meaning that if one NATO ally is attacked, then all NATO allies are deemed to have been attacked.

