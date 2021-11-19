Poland-Belarus border row continues as Lukashenko says won't detain migrants

Amid tensions with Belarus, Poland said hundreds of migrants had tried to breach the border.

President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly said that it was "absolutely possible" Belarus forces may have helped the migrants to cross the border.

Lukashenko told the BBC that he won't "detain migrants on the border". The Western countries have accused the Belarus president of igniting the migrant crisis at the border with Poland.

Polish border guards have reportedly detained several migrants after they attempted to cross the eastern border and attacked them with rocks.

Reports claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the Belarus president in an attempt to resolve the border crisis.

Amid the border row, Ukraine declared it hasn't ruled out the possibility of Russia "purposefully" sending a large number of migrants through Belarus into its territory.

There are at least 7,000 migrants in Belarus, according to officials. At least eleven migrants have died at the border since the crisis began this summer.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken called for the "weaponisation" of migration to stop as he indicated that the Biden administration could expand sanctions imposed on Belarus.

Most of the migrants are of Middle Eastern origin who have been trying to enter Europe with Poland as the gateway. They have been battling freezing conditions at the border triggering a humanitarian situation along the border.

Council of Europe human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic said the migrants had spent months under "squalid and extreme conditions" while calling for "pushbacks" to end.

(With inputs from Agencies)