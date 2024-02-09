PM Trudeau’s party would lose big time to Conservatives if polls held today in Canada: Survey

Canadian ruling Liberal Party would be in for a great electoral shock if polls were held today in the country, a survey has showed. According to the report, several Indo-Canadian Members of Parliament (MPs), including one cabinet minister, would lose their seat, reflecting a nationwide trend of Canadian voters now increasingly backing the Conservatives.

The survey was televised on Thursday (Feb 8) by news outlet Y Media, based on data from Toronto-headquartered polling firm Mainstreet Research.

The survey focused on the Peel Region, where people showed a record 42.3 per cent support for the Conservatives, against just 36.4 per cent support for the Liberals.

Peel, (also formerly Peel County) is a regional municipality in the Greater Toronto Area, Southern Ontario. It consists of three municipalities to the west and northwest of the city of Toronto: the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and the town of Caledon.

Peel largely represents the mood of the country and is considered a crucial region for any party aspiring to form government in Ottawa. The region has been traditionally dominated by Liberals, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party witnessing landslide support here in the last three Federal elections—in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Trend favours Conservatives

According to Y Media editor-in-chief Yudhvir Jaswal, “If the elections were held today, most of the Liberals MPs could lose their seats.”

Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research said, “People have made up their minds.” He added these numbers “should be concerning numbers for the Liberals and incumbent candidates.”

The poll also revealed that Cabinet Minister Kamal Khera, who handles the Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities portfolio, could also witness a loss in the coming elections with just 29.2 per cent support in his Brampton West seat.

The nationwide trend

According to 338 Canada, a tracking website, the Conservatives would easily bag 199 seats in general elections if held today, way above the majority mark of 170. The Liberals, meanwhile, would have to settle at 74.

A February 6 poll from the agency Nanos showed that the Conservatives enjoy 40 per cent support versus only 24.7 per cent for the Liberals. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative flank, is preferred by 35 per cent for Prime Minister with only 21 per cent wanting Trudeau in that position.