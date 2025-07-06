/'No room for double standards': PM Modi, BRICS condemn 'inhuman, cowardly' Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 6) said that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was not just a tragedy for India but a blow to the whole of humanity. He made the comments while speaking at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity,” PM Modi said.

Modi calls for united BRICS action on terror

During the session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance,’ the prime minister stressed the need for BRICS nations to adopt a firm and unified position on terrorism. “On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards. If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it,” he said. The statement was seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan, which India has accused of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

BRICS declaration condemns Pahalgam massacre

The 17th BRICS Summit’s ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’ included a strong condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed. “We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured,” read paragraph 34 of the declaration. The statement stressed BRICS’ commitment to fighting terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” including cross-border terror, financing and safe havens.

Peace, security, and reforms key to shared future, says Modi

Posting on X, Modi said, “At the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit, reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood. After all, world peace and security are the foundations of our shared interests and future.”