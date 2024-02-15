PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar, days after release of Indian sailors

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Thursday (Feb 15) after landing in the Middle East country last evening.

PM Modi had last visited Qatar in June 2016 and this is his second visit. The trip comes against the backdrop of Qatar releasing eight Indian sailors after commuting their death sentences, following New Delhi's request.

The act of diplomacy between India and Qatar suggested relations were heading in the right way. PM Modi's meeting with the Emir is expected to solidify the relations further and set the foundation for the coming years.

On Wednesday (Feb 13), PM Modi met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, shortly after concluding his two-day trip to the UAE.

Taking to his social media accounts, PM Modi said he looked forward to the 'fruitful Qatar visit' that would deepen ties between the two nations while also posting a snapshot of the meeting.

"Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AIThani. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).