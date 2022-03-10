Plane of former US President Donald Trump made emergency landing over weekend

A plane carrying former United States President Donald Trump had made an emergency landing in New Orleans on March 5, Reuters reported on March 9 citing a source familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump has urged his supporters to fund a new plane for him after the emergency landing incident, Independent reported quoting an e-mail.

The snap of the mail went viral on social media as it was written, "Do you remember Trump Force One?"

"Before becoming the greatest President of all time, I traveled the Country in my plane, known as Trump Force One. I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."

It was then added that the construction of this plane has been "under wraps-not even the fake news media knows about it-and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone else."

Regarding emergency landing, Trump was returning to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, after his speech at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans.

The report added that the emergency landing of the private plane was made when it experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The aircraft was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes but as soon as the issue was identified, the pilot decided to turn around and return to the New Orleans airport.

In terms of distance, the plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about 75 miles before turning back to the city, the person said, adding that other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump's advisers.

The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to the former president for the evening, the source said, and Trump advisers secured another donor's plane to take him back to Florida.

(With inputs from agencies)