Lilongwe, Malawi

An official inquiry into the plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi's vice-president, Saulos Chilima, six months ago ruled foul play. Findings released on Saturday (Dec 14) have determined that bad weather and human error caused the tragedy, putting to rest suspicions of foul play raised by Chilima's party, the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

On June 10, Chilima, 51, was en route to a funeral alongside Shanil Dzimbiri, a former first lady, when the plane went down in dense fog near Mzuzu, 370 kilometres north of Lilongwe. The military aircraft crashed in cloudy and windy conditions, killing all on board instantly.

Findings of the inquiry

Jabbar Alide, chairperson of the commission, presented the findings in a televised address. "Based on the evidence that the commission has received, it is the commission's findings that the probable cause of the accident was a combination of environmental factors and human factors," Alide said.

The report highlighted that low clouds and strong winds likely disoriented the pilots, causing them to lose visual references.

Autopsy results showed all passengers suffered "high-velocity injuries" including severe and multiple injuries to their faces, chests and limbs from "high-velocity impact against solid structures in front of them, likely the back of seats".

The Malawi Army aircraft's impact with the ground left an enormous crater and caused it to shatter on impact.

"All injuries were non-survivable," the report noted. Everyone aboard died instantly and "there is no evidence of a possibility of homicide or other causes of death, such as animal bites or any other third-party agents before and after the accident," said Alide.

The report has been submitted to President Lazarus Chakwera.

(With inputs from agencies)