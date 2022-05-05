Plan to ban women from driving? Taliban stop issuing driving licence to ladies

The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has stopped granting driving permits to women in Kabul and other districts.

According to media reports, the prohibition comes at a time when the country is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis, with food and other basic commodities in short supply.

Women in Afghanistan were observed driving in some of the country's largest cities, including Kabul, prior to the Taliban's takeover. According to local media, the Taliban has stopped distributing driver's licences to women.

Human rights in Afghanistan have deteriorated significantly since the breakdown of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August of last year.

Despite the fact that the war in the country has finished, major human rights violations, particularly against women, continue unabated.

The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan recently issued a directive prohibiting girls from attending education beyond sixth grade, drawing international outrage.

The leaders of the outfit have since said that the move was taken because of an apparent "shortage of teachers" and that the right of girls to study beyond grade sixth will be restored "shortly" Afghanistan is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

