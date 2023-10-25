Pilot who shut plane engine mid-air had consumed magic mushrooms, thought he was dreaming

The Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to shut down the engines of a plane mid-flight, as per court documents had taken magic mushrooms and thought he "was dreaming".

Last week, the off-duty pilot who was travelling in an extra seat in the cockpit was arrested after the Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

'I just wanted to wake up'

Court documents on Saturday showed that 44-year-old Joseph Emerson was under the influence of magic mushrooms and claimed to be having a nervous breakdown during the incident.

"I pulled both emergency shut-off handles because I thought I was dreaming and I just want to wake up," he told the police, as per a criminal complaint.

Emerson had lunged for the emergency shut-off handles that would've turned off the aeroplane engine fuel supplies, effectively turning it into a glider.

The off-duty pilot also attempted to wrestle open an emergency exit in the rear of the aircraft.

Emerson, who eventually had to be restrained by the cabin crew during an emergency landing, told the police he had not slept in 40 hours.

He had a conversation with the investigating officer "about the use of psychedelic mushrooms, and Emerson said it was his first time taking mushrooms."

As per the US Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, Emerson now faces a federal charge for interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

Along with this, he has also been charged with 83 counts each of attempted murder, and reckless endangerment, along with one count of endangering an aircraft. US Media reports show that he has pleaded not guilty.

Why was he in the cockpit?

Emerson was sitting in the jump seat of the plane's cockpit, in line with airline policy for non-working staff.

As per AFP, a short way into the journey from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, the off-duty pilot chatted with the pilots before attempting "to grab and pull two red fire handles that would have activated the plane's emergency fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines."

"After a brief physical struggle with the pilots, Emerson exited the cockpit," said the Department of Justice.

Reacting quickly, the pilots reversed the handles, said Alaska Airlines in a statement, adding that the aircraft had landed safely.

"Flight attendants placed Emerson in wrist restraints and seated him in the rear of the aircraft," the Department of Justice said.

"During the flight's descent, Emerson tried to grab the handle of an emergency exit. A flight attendant stopped him by placing her hands on top of his."

(With inputs from agencies)

