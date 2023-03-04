Philippines: Provincial governor, five others shot dead by unknown gunmen

A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday (March 3). According to a police statement, Roel Degamo, 56, the governor of the Negros Oriental province and some civilians were hospitalised with unspecified injuries. The shooting took place at Degamo's residence in Pamplona town, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday.

Speaking to AFP, police spokesperson Kym Lopez several gunmen entered Degamo's residence and opened fire as the 56-year-old politician was distributing aid to constituents.

Degamo is at least the third politician to be shot since the local elections last year. The Philippines has a long history of attacks on politicians. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the "assassination" of his political ally Degamo, and vowed to bring swift justice to his killers.

In February, the Supreme Court declared Degamo the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who previously proclaimed victory.

Also last month, two other politicians were attacked in the country. Mamintal Adiong, governor of the southern province of Lanao del Sur, was shot and wounded in an attack that killed his driver and three police escorts.

Rommel Alameda, the vice-mayor of the northern town of Aparri, and five other people who were travelling with him were shot dead in a highway ambush. The police identified the registered owner of a car used by the assailants in the ambush. According to a report by the Philippine Star on February 22, the police had the name of the owner of the Mitsubishi Adventure, which was found burned in Solano town.

(With inputs from agencies)

