Philippines: Police chief charged over killing of prominent radio journalist Percival Mabasa

On Monday, authorities in the Philippines filed a complaint against the top prison officials including their chief for allegedly ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist, Percival Mabasa, whose death had sparked outrage and drawn condemnation from several groups including politicians, media groups as well as activists.

The charges were filed against Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag who has since been suspended from his post, additionally, another prison security official named Ricardo Zulueta as well as other key suspects. Reports suggest that Percival Mabasa whose broadcast name was Percy Lapid often criticised officials including Bantag and others for alleged corruption and other anomalies in the prison.

Mabasa was one of the country’s most prominent journalists who was killed on October 3 after he was fatally shot by two gunmen riding a motorcycle at the gate of his residential compound in the Las Pinas area in the country’s capital, Manila, said the local police.

At a press briefing, the country’s top justice, interior and police officials said that three gang members were imprisoned in the country’s largest prison which was under Bantag’s control, and were hired by him to kill Mabasa for a 550,000 peso ($9,300) contract. “Bantag had a clear motive to effect the murders,” said the officials.

According to the statement, Joel Escorial was identified by the police and came forward in fear when a prize was announced for his capture. He later publicly identified Jun Villamor who he claimed was assigned by the prison’s gang leaders to arrange the journalist’s killing. Subsequently, Villamor was suffocated by a plastic bag allegedly on the orders of the two prison officials.

Bantag had a “clear motive” to order all these killings, said the officials. They added, “For Percy Lapid, it was the continued exposé by the latter of the issues against the former on his show, Lapid Fire.” While Bantag has denied his involvement in the killings both he and Zulueta are charged with Villamor’s killing too. However, no warrants have yet been issued for their arrests, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the police searched Bantag’s maximum-security prison complex and found alcohol, drugs and other contraband including phones, laptops, etc smuggled into the prison. This also includes the death of 18 drug lords that were detained in the prison and supposedly died of Covid-19 and were cremated in the span of two and a half months.

Amid speculations the country’s president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the prison police chief’s indefinite suspension. Mabasa’s show had also been critical of the previous President Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Marcos Jr, the son of the ousted dictator.

The Philippines has been one of Asia’s most liberal media environments but it remains one of the most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in the rural areas of the country. This incident came weeks after another radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed to death on September 18. Mabasa’s death had drawn international condemnation from several groups as well as countries like the Netherlands, Canada and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies)



