Philippines: Nine, including ex-police officials charged in cockfight kidnappings

Nine people, including three former police officers, have been charged with kidnapping after series of mysterious disappearances in the country's massive cockfighting industry. Dozens of victims are feared dead.

The justice department said in a statement that prosecutors had found probable cause to file charges against the three then-policemen for allegedly robbing and abducting a man from his house.

According to the Philippine police, the victim, who operated a fake betting website, was kidnapped from his home in August last year. The police said five officers were dismissed over the case. These include the three being charged.

Six cockpit security personnel are also being charged with kidnapping after witnesses saw them bundle six players into a van against their will during a Manila cockfight last January.

A Senate investigation found the players were suspected of sabotaging their roosters so they would lose, while secretly betting on their opponents.

There are at least 27 people still missing in other suspected kidnappings linked to cockfighting around metro Manila. State prosecutors are investigating some of the other cases, but have yet to file charges

Police have said that many of the victims were last seen alive inside the country's raucous cockpits.

Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla has said all 34 people missing in the cases are likely dead.

(With inputs from agencies)

