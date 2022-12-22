Philippines moves to boost military presence in South China Sea

The Philippines has ordered its military to boost presence in South China see citing what it called a "threat" from Chinese "activities". The order pertained to Spratly Islands. It came two days after media reports of China claiming more land in the major archipelago in South China Sea.

China claims the entirety of South China Sea citing ancient claims. Number of countries in the region contest this.

"Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pagasa Island," the Philippine defence department said Thursday.

Philippine government refers to waters immediately west to the country as West Philippine Sea. Is also refers to Pagasa Island as Thitu Island. It is the second biggest island in the archipelago.

The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".

The agency did not specify the nature of the "monitored Chinese activities", but the Philippine military said its air and naval patrols had observed "China militia vessels" in these areas.

In recent years, China has been building artificial islands on reefs. It has also constructed military facilities and airstrips. China has ignored a 2012 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that its claims in South China Sea is without basis.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.