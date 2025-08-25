/Philippines eyes India’s Pralay ballistic missile after BrahMos deal: Key features, speed and range

The Philippines' Armed Forces have reportedly shown interest in acquiring India's Pralay Ballistic missiles. According to sources of the Indian Defence Research Wing, the Philippines is interested in the expansion of defence ties with India, after the successful 2022 BrahMos deal. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, the Pralay is a short-range, solid-fuel, quasi-ballistic system designed for precision strikes against high-value targets.

Key features of Pralay Missile

Pralay is a canisterised, road mobile missile with a range of 150–500 km, and has potential for further extension depending on mission requirements. It is a hypersonic missile with a top speed of Mach 6.1, which reduces the probability of interception and increases the deployment speed. It is capable of delivering conventional warheads such as High Explosive Preformed Fragmentation, Penetration-Cum-Blast, and Runway Denial Penetration Submunitions, weighing from 350 kg up to 1,000 kg. Its precision is determined by the Inertial Navigation System for mid-course guidance and Millimetre-Wave Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator, along with radar imaging for the terminal phase. It is deployed using a 12×12 Ashok Leyland Heavy Mobility Vehicle (HMV) transporter erector launcher (TEL), with deployment to launch time between 10 minutes and command to launch time of 60 seconds. It also features a quasi-ballistic trajectory and a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle technology enabling it to evade anti-missile defences.

Strategic Significance

The Pralay missile is another option for India's tactical deterrence in precision-guided systems. India already has Prahar, Shaurya, BrahMos, Nirbhay, HELINA, Rudram Series, SAAW, and Akash, which can be used for precision strikes. This is potentially significant in the case of a land engagement over a short range.

According to the IDRW report, Armenia is in advanced negotiations with India and is expected to place the first batch order for the Pralay missile, with a visiting delegation reportedly witnessing testing of Pralay in July 2025. Armenia is engaged in a conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, which is internationally recognised as Azerbaijan but historically had Armenian ties. India has emerged as Armenia's largest arms supplier, surpassing Russia. Between 2022 and 2024, Armenia signed defence contracts with India valued at over $1.5 billion. These include 15 units of Akash-1S Air Defence System, 4 batteries of Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, 6 units ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), and 15 units of Ashwin Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptors.