Philippines: Authorities rush to contain oil spill caused by sunken tanker

Authorities in the Philippines are rushing to contain an oil spill that has been caused by a sunken fuel tanker. The oil spill has reached coastal towns on a large central island. The oil spill is threatening to endanger marine ecosystem. Fisherfolk have been told to stay ashore.

The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was still missing on Friday after sinking en route to Iloilo province carrying about 800,000 litres (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil.

On Tuesday, the oil tanker encountered engine trouble on Tuesday (March 3) due to overheating. It drifted due to rough sea conditions, said the coast guard. All 20 crew were rescued before it sank. It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to sink.

Carlos Primo David, undersecretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon as there could still be a large volume of oil inside.

"If we can recover it that will help us a lot in containing the spill," he said in a media briefing.

"Bear in mind that the cleanup will be more difficult if more oil reaches coastal areas."

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said a rapid assessment was being undertaken of coastal and marine habitats that could be impacted.

At risk of damage was approximately 591 hectares of coral reefs, 1,626 hectares of mangroves and 362 hectares of seagrass, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

