Philippines: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term, more than under previous 6 presidents combined

In the five years since Duterte became president, dozens of people in the legal profession have been brutally attacked, often with deadly consequences.

According to the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), several lawyers, prosecutors and judges have been killed during Duterte’s term – higher than all the recorded deadly attacks on lawyers in the last 50 years under six previous presidents. Most were killed while doing their job.

According to a study by FLAG, 61 lawyers killed since 2016 after Duterte took office compared, to only 28 from 1972 to 2016, the period spanning the administrations of Marcos, Corazon Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III.

More lawyers died during the Duterte administration than during the time of previous presidents since Marcos combined, a FLAG study shows. 61 lawyers killed since 2016 compared to 28 from 1972 to 2016 that FLAG listed. pic.twitter.com/6j1PaLsCy9 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 15, 2021 ×

Since coming to power in 2016, Duterte has seen his efforts to forge peace with Maoist rebels derailed repeatedly, prompting frequent outbursts and threats to wipe them out.

Duterte's policies have been pushing his country towards authoritarianism. The Philippines president has increased his attacks on critics, deployed more police officials on the streets and reduced discussions on his policies in the Parliament.

There have been no convictions so far in any of the deadly attacks recorded since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)