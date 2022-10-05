Philippines: 433 people hit lottery jackpot at once

When it comes to lottery, it is common to hear one buyer hitting the big jackpot. But when hundreds say that they have won, it is sure to cause eyebrows to raise.

Such a thing has happened in Philippines where 433 have hit the biggest jackpot. This has caused quite a stir and has led to demand of inquiry from even a lawmaker.

Interestingly, the numbers that won the 236m peso ($4 million) Grand Lotto jackpot are all multiples of 9.

General Manager of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has attempted to assure the public by saying that winning numbers could not be rigged.

Melquiades Robles, the general manager, also pointed out that people in Philippines had a tendency to bet on number sequences.

"Many have held on to their numbers. It's not only good to be loyal to your wives and husbands, it's also good to be loyal to your numbers," said Robles, as quoted by BBC.

Since so many people have won the jackpot, eyebrows have been raised. A lawmaker has called for an inquiry into 'suspicious' results.

"These lotto games are authorised by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games," said Koko Pimentel. Pimentel is Philippines senate minority leader.

