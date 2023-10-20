Philippine military ordered to stop using AI apps due to security risks

The Philippine military has been ordered to refrain from using digital applications that harness artificial intelligence (AI) to generate personal portraits. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Friday (Oct 20), Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued an order in an October 14 memorandum. On Friday, the defence department confirmed the authenticity of the memorandum but did not provide any other details, including what prompted Defence Secretary Teodoro Jr. to issue the order.

Teodoro specifically warned against the use of a digital app that requires users to submit at least 10 pictures of themselves and then harness AI to create a digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves. "Such apps pose significant privacy and security risks,” he added.

Military ordered to be vigilant in sharing information online

The defence secretary ordered all defence and military personnel to refrain from using AI photo generator applications and practice vigilance in sharing information online.

“This seemingly harmless and amusing AI-powered application can be maliciously used to create fake profiles that can lead to identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks and other malicious activities,” he added.

Military creating 'cyber command' for online defence

On Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said that the military was creating a cyber command to improve defences against almost daily cyber attacks, and would relax recruitment rules to ensure it can attract online experts.

"Instead of recruiting soldiers for infantry battalions, this time we will recruit cyber warriors," General Brawner told reporters. "There is this general realisation that this new breed of warriors does not have to be muscle strong," he added.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, several government agencies, including the lower house of Congress, have recently reported cyber attacks and the chief of the armed forces said some of the almost daily attacks on the military came from abroad.

However, Brawner said that none of these attacks had been successful.

