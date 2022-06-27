Philippine Coast Guard rescues 163 people onboard ferry engulfed by fire

Philippine Coast Guard has rescued 163 people on board a ferry called Mama Mary-Chloe which was engulfed by a massive fire.

The ferry, which was sailing between the islands of Bohol and Leyte, was carrying 157 passengers and eight crew members.

Authorities have confirmed that one person has died and one is missing while the others have been brought to safety.

With thick black billowing smoke and many people in the water, a YouTube video showed a huge fire on board the vessel.

TINGNAN: Narito ang 25 sa 163 indibidwal na nakaligtas matapos masunog ang MBCA MAMA MARY CHLOE sa katubigan ng Bohol kahapon, ika-26 ng Hunyo 2022



Naging mabilis ang pag-rescue sa mga biktima sa tulong ng mga bangkang rumesponde nang mapadaan sa pinangyarihan ng insidente. pic.twitter.com/XSjBkXV28w — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) June 27, 2022 ×

Local media reported that children had to jump from the burning boat before being picked up.

According to the Coast Guard, "The rescue of the crew and passengers was swift because of the help from [boats] sailing in the waters when the incident happened."

Due to overcrowding and frequent storms in the vast archipelago, boat accidents are relatively common in the Philippines.

After colliding with a fuel tanker, the ferry Dona Paz sank and killed more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster in December 1987.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: