/From 'Build-a-Cult' to WWIII: Leak exposes Peter Thiel's elite Dublin retreat

Peter Thiel, the billionaire cofounder of Palantir, is planning to organise a 2026 gathering near Dublin between 12 and 16 August. It is being hosted by Dialog, one of Silicon Valley's most exclusive gatherings, an invitation-only high-level networking and "matchmaking" forum for global elites, which was co-founded by Thiel. The sessions will range from 'Build-a-Cult', 'How's Your Sex Life?', 'Navigating WWIII', to 'Battlefield Technologies'.

According to the data leak by Swiss hacktivist and computer security researcher Maia Arson Crimew, and reports by investigative journalists at Wired, the

The upcoming August gathering in Dublin includes more than 200 members, including Trump administration officials, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Senator Ted Cruz, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, several executives from Google and Google DeepMind, and other members of the PayPal Mafia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The agenda is what draws the controversy, as Peter Thiel is known for his polarising set of beliefs. The agenda reflects an unusual approach, pairing discussions about global affairs and emerging technologies with conversations about relationships, influence, and community-building.

An organisation built around private conversations and carefully curated relationships, the breach has revealed far more than attendee names and contact details. Apart from the details about the retreat, the leaked profiles contained deeply personal information, including: Relationship status and whether attendees were actively “looking for love”, self-reported talents ranging from "funhouse construction" to “meditative and psychedelic inquiry”, explicit political leanings categorised as Far Left, Left, Right, or Far Right, which the group promised would never be shared.

Thiel and the “antichrist”

The retreat is drawing attention because Thiel is someone who has been known for holding controversial lecture series, where he endorses an eschatological framework blending techno-libertarianism with biblical prophecy. He argues against centralised control by a global, bureaucratic regime that restricts technology, which he calls “antichrist”. He said that the “antichrist” will cease power by constantly weaponising fear of existential risks like climate change, nuclear war, or out-of-control AI. Ironically, he rails against an "antichrist" system of centralised surveillance and global control, his own company, Palantir Technologies, actively builds mass-surveillance and data-analytics software used by the Pentagon, the technocratic, panoptic framework that he uses in his lecture.