/Audio from Peter Thiel’s secret “Antichrist” seminar leaks, revealing apocalyptic tech theology

Once a private off-the-record lecture series by the Palantir CEO, billionaire Peter Thiel, has been breached, multiple audio excerpts and notes of attendees circulating online, the leaked sections have very polarising content, including references to the Biblical figure “Antichrist”. He is seemingly recasting a debate around technology and religion, framing its importance in spiritual warfare. The content has been termed by many as extremely polarising.

The two-hour lecture “The Antichrist: A Four-Part Lecture Series” was delivered by the billionaire in San Francisco in September- October 2025. Thiel described himself as a 'small-o orthodox Christian'; he argued that critics of unrestrained technology or those who advocate regulation or environmental activism are a modern archetype of Biblical ‘Antichrist’ who undermines progress. He urges to use of technology for a ‘spiritual warfare’.

“The antichrist comes to power by talking constantly about Armageddon, about rumours of wars,” said Thiel.

“In the 17th, 18th century, the Antichrist would have been a Dr Strangelove, a scientist who did all this sort of evil, crazy science…In the 21st century, the Antichrist is a Luddite who wants to stop all science. It’s someone like Greta or Eliezer,” according to the leaked recording.

Several media forensics experts have analysed the audio and concluded that at least part of it is unaltered or authentic. The billionaire went on to comment about several of his interpersonal feuds with other billionaires, like Bill Gates and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. While speaking fondly about Elon Musk, and the US VP JD Vance.

People see the content as grandiose or conspirational and unsettling mixture of theology and technology. This is specifically troubling, because it draws from Biblical archetypes like ‘Armageddon’, ‘Antichrist’ to shape his political and ideological narrative into an existential one. Moreover, the manner of staging these lectures off the record and privately framing them, denying public accountability and scrutiny.

People on Reddit have slammed the conspiracy theories and personal vendetta of Thiel: “Extreme wealth is deranging in and of itself, and it usually takes the most sociopathic people to execute the level of backstabbing and underhanded practices to even approach billionaire status.”