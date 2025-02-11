Donald Trump's Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday (Feb 10) ordered the US Army to rename Fort Liberty to its previous name, Fort Bragg. In a video on X, Hegseth announced the decision that comes with a twist.

Advertisment

Hegseth announced that Fort Liberty, the North Carolina military installation formerly known as Fort Bragg, would be renamed Fort Roland L. Bragg. But what's the twist?

Also read | Ukraine 'may be Russian someday', says Trump ahead of envoy Keith Kellogg's meeting with Zelensky

Fort Bragg twist

Advertisment

The original Fort Bragg was named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg in 1918. This was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of a larger Department of Defense effort to remove Confederate-linked names from military installations, in response to the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Hegseth's directive reintroduces the Bragg name, this time commemorating a figure emblematic of American bravery and sacrifice.

Also read | ‘Straws are just the beginning’: Trump signs order bringing back plastic straws, says paper ones ‘explode’

Advertisment

The change, as per Fox News, restores the iconic "Fort Bragg" name but shifts its tribute from a Confederate general to a celebrated World War II hero.

Speaking aboard a US Air Force C-17 en route to Stuttgart, Germany, Hegseth signed a memo finalising the renaming, stating, "That's right. Bragg is back."

Bragg is back! I just signed a memorandum reversing the naming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg. pic.twitter.com/EGgZNHK72x — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 11, 2025

The name honours Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his valiant efforts during the Battle of the Bulge, including a daring rescue of a fellow soldier using an enemy ambulance under heavy fire.

Fort Bragg: History

Home to the renowned 82nd Airborne Division and the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Fort Bragg is one of the largest in the world.

"The directive honours the personal courage and selfless service of all those who have trained to fight and win our nation's wars, including PFC. Bragg, and is in keeping with the installation's esteemed and storied history," the memo stated.

Also read | Google falls in line with Trump’s order, changes Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’

Broader renaming efforts

Fort Liberty was one of several military bases being renamed. Other changes included Fort Benning which became Fort Moore, after Vietnam War commander Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, and Fort Hood being renamed Fort Cavazos, honouring Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, the first Hispanic four-star general.

(With inputs from agencies)