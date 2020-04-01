Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Animals contracting coronavirus was a hearsay till now. But not anymore. A pet cat has tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the novel virus.

The city’s Agricultural and Fisheries department, however, in a notice cautioned that the animal had not shown any signs of the disease. Authorities said the cat would continue to be monitored and examined.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, states on their website that there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19. The department also added there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and owners should not abandon their pets.

The cat is the third animal to test positive in Hong Kong, following earlier cases in which two dogs tested weak positive or positive during repeated tests for the virus.

Samples collected from the cat’s mouth, nose and rectum tested positive for the virus after it was sent to quarantine on March 30.

There has only been one other reported case of coronavirus in a cat, in Belgium, which is believed to have become infected from its owner, according to a statement from the Hong Kong Veterinary Association.

