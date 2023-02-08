Peru: Hundreds of sea lions die due to bird flu

Peru on Tuesday (February 7) said that H5N1 bird flu virus has caused death of 585 sea lions and 55,000 wild birds in recent weeks. This has been mentioned in the country's latest report on disease's impact.

Following the discovery of 55,000 dead birds in eight protected coastal areas, rangers found the bird flu that killed them had also claimed 585 sea lions in seven protected marine areas, the Sernanp natural areas protection agency said.

The agency further said that the dead birds include pelicans, various types of gulls and penguins.

Presence of H5N1 in dead sea lions, confirmed by laboratory tests has led authorities to announce a "biological vigilance protocol."

For its part, Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) urged people and their pets to avoid contact with sea lions and sea birds on the beach.

The authorities in Peru culled 37,000 birds on a chicken farm over bird flu in December.

Killing infected birds is part of the usual protocol to control avian influenza outbreaks.

In November, the country declared a 180-day health alert after finding three cases of highly contagious H5N1 in pelicans.

According to the SENASA agricultural health agency, the disease is transmitted by migratory birds from North America.

Since late 2021 Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu, while North and South America are also experiencing severe outbreaks.

It is rare that bird flu jumps over into mammals -- and rarer still that humans catch the potentially deadly virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

