Authorities in Rhode Island have taken an individual into custody in connection with the shooting at Brown University in the United States. The shooting that took place on Saturday killed two students, and nine others were injured, according to Mayor Brett Smiley of Providence, Rhode Island 'We have detained the person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting,' he said.

He also confirmed that the shelter restrictions earlier imposed by the police have been lifted, and one student among the nine injured has been discharged.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Brown University’s Barus and Holley building, which is home to the engineering and physics departments. The university said that multiple exams were scheduled in the building at the time of the shooting.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first footage of the Brown University shooting suspect, who can be seen dressed in black and walking past a traffic light.

Investigators stated that it remains unclear how the shooter was able to enter the first-floor classroom, where the shooting took place, underlining that while the exterior doors were unlocked as the classrooms were being used for final exams and could only be accessed with a badge, the Providence Mayor said.



Brown University is a private Ivy League institution located in Providence, Rhode Island. Founded in 1764, it is one of the oldest and prestigious universities in the United States.