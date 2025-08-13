/People crossing Channel in small boats rise 48% to over 50,000 in Labour rule; Starmer accused of failure

More than 50,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats since Keir Starmer became UK prime minister, confirm official figures released by the Home Office on Tuesday. The data shows that 50,271 people, most of whom successfully claimed asylum, have arrived in the UK from France since Labour won the general election in July 2024. Besides, a total of 474 people arrived on Monday.

Starmer avoided repeating the last government’s promise to “stop the boats” but promised to “smash the gangs” behind Channel crossings. But the figures show that despite the initiatives by the Home Office, the number of people who arrived via small boats in the first half of this year was 48% higher than in the same period last year.

Rishi Sunak, the last Conservative prime minister, took 603 days in office to pass the 50,000 milestone, while it took Boris Johnson 1,066 days during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Deport now, appeal later’

The Home Office has also expanded its “deport now, appeal later” scheme, under which foreign criminals have been deported before their appeals have been heard.

Official figures from Monday suggested 49,797 people had crossed in small boats from northern France.

The numbers denote that criminal gangs have got an absolute foothold in the trafficking of people across the Channel.

Badenoch claims would reduce boat arrivals to zero

Kemi Badenoch claimed she would reduce the number of boat arrivals to zero “quickly” by reigniting the £700 million Rwanda deportation scheme and opening detention centres for asylum seekers.

Addressing journalists on the Isle of Wight, the Conservative leader said, “My team are now looking at what we can do in terms of detention centres, but [also] stopping people from coming here in the first place: if they think they’re going to be sent to Rwanda and not get here, get a free hotel, get benefits, then they won’t come here.”

Asylum seekers lived in taxpayer-funded hotels for over a year

Asylum seekers are not allowed to work until their claims are considered, and many lived in taxpayer-funded hotels for more than a year because of the asylum backlog.

French authorities confirmed a woman died on Monday while trying to board a boat to make the crossing to the UK. The woman died on Malo Beach in Dunkirk.