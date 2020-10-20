People are pandemic-ed out, and now I'm immune, says Trump in campaign rally

As the United States continues to battle the virus, US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally ahead of the US elections said the "people are pandemic-ed out".

Watch:

"You know that their pandemic-ed out. That's why it's so great what your governor has done, he's opened up your state," the US president told a rally in Tucson.

"And by the way, you get it. You know, like I say, here I am. I'm here. I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune Right? They say," he said with just days left for the US elections on November 3.

Trump had earlier hit out at top government scientist Anthony Fauci suggesting that the doctor was an "idiot".

"People are saying, 'whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots," the president said.

The United States has been the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 220,110 fatalities and over 8.2 million COVID-19 cases.

"Fauci, if we listened to him, we'd have 700,000 (or) 800,000 deaths," Trump said, adding,"He's been here for, like, 500 years."

Trump had retweeted a post a few months ago that contained the hashtag #FireFauci before reassuring the American people that "Tony" was doing a great job.