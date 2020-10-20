US elections: Mikes to be muted in next US presidential debate between Trump and Biden to stop interruptions

As the United States prepares to go to the polls on November 3, President Donald Trump called on his supporters to deliver Democrats "a thundering defeat" at a campaign rally in Tuscon, Arizona.

"We are rounding the turn. We have the vaccines coming and all, but even without. We're rounding the turn. People are pandemic-ed out. You know that their pandemic-ed out," Trump said.

"And by the way, you get it. You know, like I say, here I am. I'm here. I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman.I'm immune Right? They say," the US president said.

Amid the raging poll campaign, the US Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute the microphones of President Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden when they are not answering questions during their final TV debate.

Each candidate will be allotted two minutes to answer the moderator's questions and the other contender's mic will be shut off at that time.

However, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepie said: "President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide an advantage to their favoured candidate."

According to news site Axios, Trump had interrupted Biden 71 times compared to Biden who interrupted the US president 22 times. Trump and Biden are due to debate for the last time on Thursday before the November 3 election.