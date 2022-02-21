Pentagon says attack on Ukraine could happen today, but there is still time for diplomacy

The Pentagon has claimed that an attack on Ukraine may happen today, but there is still time for diplomacy.

This development occurs at a time when world leaders are renewing diplomatic efforts in the hopes of averting a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in principle if he refrains from attacking his neighbour, which US officials believe is becoming increasingly likely.

When the military drills in Belarus, which is located on Ukraine's northern border, were set to end on Sunday, Russian forces were scheduled to return home.

However, Moscow and Minsk have announced that Russian forces will remain in the country permanently.

The Russian forces' prolonged presence in Belarus has generated fears that they will be dispatched to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a metropolis of 3 million people less than three hours' drive from the Belarus border.

According to US sources, more than 150,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's and the Kremlin's claims that some troops have started to evacuate, Biden informed reporters that more Russian military have moved in, contradicting Moscow's claims.

It's still unclear whether Putin intends to strike his former Soviet neighbour.

Russia has denied any invasion intentions and reaffirmed its insistence that the US and NATO refuse to admit Ukraine to the armed alliance.

(With inputs from agencies)