/Spiritual warfare or constitutional breach? Pentagon’s new religious affairs office triggers outrage

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is opening an “Office of Religious Affairs” at the Pentagon, leading to fears that he will use the office to elevate a Christian nationalist agenda and ostracise other faiths. Critics say the move violates First Amendment protections and breaks down the wall separating the church and the state. Hegseth has often said that a “spiritual battle” is being waged between Christianity and America. Hegseth has used religion and faith to defend the war against Iran and often invokes scriptures and Christian prayers while talking about adversaries.

What will "Office of Religious Affairs" do?



According to Pentagon memos and statements from leadership, the office will serve "several core administrative and spiritual objectives." Speaking to troops and officials from Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday, Hegseth said that the office would serve as "a direct line to the secretary" and give military chaplains "an advocate at the highest levels."

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The office will promote "spiritual readiness" and oversee religious policy. It will work to fund them and take initiatives meant to evaluate and bolster the "spiritual fitness" and combat readiness of military service members. It places the US Military Chaplain Corps under a direct line of authority to Hegseth. The aim is to shift the focus of the chaplains away from therapeutic "self-help" towards spiritual ministry, religious doctrine, and pastoral support.

Office of Religious Affairs also coordinates faith-based mental health and suicide-reduction initiatives and offers faith-based support programs to military families. The office has been formed at a time when the Pentagon has reduced the list of officially recognised military religious affiliations to 31 traditions. Traditional faiths take precedence, while Unitarian Universalists, pagans, Wiccans, and non-religious/atheist support groups have been removed.

Criticism of Office of Religious Affairs

First Amendment advocacy groups, secular organisations, and constitutional scholars have slammed the decision as the office centralises religious oversight within the Pentagon. This blurs the boundary between church and state and favours specific religious doctrines over others.

“For more than 250 years, the military and its chaplains have served the diverse religious and spiritual needs of all our service members,” Americans United for Separation of Church and State president Rachel Laser said in a statement. She accused Hegseth of "abusing his government position to impose his beliefs on others", adding that “it puts the needs of America’s service members second to this administration’s Christian Nationalist agenda.”

First Amendment and separating religion from state

The First Amendment clause prohibits the government from establishing a national religion or favouring one over the other. Thomas Jefferson, the third US President, had stressed the need to have a wall between church and the state to avoid religious dominance in governance.