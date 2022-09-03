Pentagon accelerates US arms sales to foreign allies to compete with China: Report

According to the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the Pentagon has initiated a comprehensive initiative to speed up the sales of American weapons to foreign allies in order to better compete with China and restock the arsenals of friendly countries that have donated military hardware to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon established a task force last month to look into persistent inefficiencies in United States' sales of weapons worth billions of dollars to foreign nations.

According to a senior defence official quoted by the WSJ, the "tiger team" will look into methods for the Defense Department to streamline specific aspects of the programme.

According to WSJ, the task force's goal is to speed up the process of making desired American drones, weapons, helicopters, tanks, and other military hardware available to partners and allies.

When contacted for comment, the Pentagon did not respond right away.

(with inputs from agencies)

