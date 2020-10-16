Peaceful transfer, I absolutely want it, says Trump at town hall meeting

US President Donald Trump speaking at a Town hall meeting in Miami today ahead of the US elections said he stood for "peaceful transfer" of power while adding that "don't expect that to be needed because I will win".

Watch:

The US president downplayed the importance of masks with the US reeling under coronavirus pandemic, saying that there are two opinions on it.

Trump said he decided not to eat White House meal brought to him by a valet who "was playing with his mask."

On the question of herd immunity as a strategy, Trump said: "The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We did the right thing," adding, "You cannot continue to let this go on with the lockdowns."

When asked about QAnon, Trump said: "I just don't know about QAnon. You tell me all about it. Let's waste a whole show."

"I denounce white supremacy," Trump said.

On his much-touted 'fraud" in mail-in ballots, Trump said: If the FBI director doesn't think there's a tremendous problem with mail-in ballots, then he's not doing his job."

On charges of evading taxes, Trump dismissed the allegation, saying: "What they did is illegal. The numbers are all wrong I'm very under-levered. ... It's a tiny percentage of my net worth."

The US president reiterated that he does not "owe Russia money".

"Nobody in their right mind would release their taxes prior to working out a deal with the IRS," the US president said, while asserting that "it's common sense and intelligence...I would love to release them."