Peace talks between the warring sides in Ethiopia's Tigray start in South Africa

The first peace talks between warring parties, Ethiopia-Tigray have begun in South Africa today.

"The peace talks, which have been convened to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the devastating conflict in the Tigray Region, started today, 25 October 2022 and will end on 30 October 2022," Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to South African President confirmed.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa readily agreed when he received the African Union's request for South Africa to host the peace talks, such talks are in line with South Africa’s foreign policy objectives of a secure and conflict-free continent," Magwenya said.

The talks will be facilitated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will be supported by former President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya; and former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka of the Republic of South Africa.

"South Africa wishes the facilitation team well and hopes the talks will proceed constructively and result in a successful outcome that leads to lasting peace for all the people of our dear Sister-Country – Ethiopia," he said.

The talks will take place as Ethiopian forces and their allies make significant battlefield gains in the northern Tigray region, where they have captured several large towns in the past week.

The war is rooted in a power struggle between the federal government and Tigray authorities, who led the country's ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018.

The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.

