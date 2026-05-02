/Patriot missiles to Advanced Precision Kill Weapon ‌Systems, US approves $8.6 billion military sales to Middle East allies

Amid its war with Iran, Unites States has approved military sales worth over $8.6 billion to its Middle Eastern allies - Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. It is being seen as a move by Washington to deepen strategic ties in a volatile region. The US-Iran war is in its ninth week since its start in February and more ​than three weeks of the fragile ceasefire.

The arms sales approval by the State Department includes Patriot ⁠air ‌and missile defense replenishment services costing $4.01 billion to Qatar. It has also sanctioned Advanced Precision Kill Weapon ‌Systems (APKWS) costing $992.4 million, reported AFP.

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While an integrated battle command system costing $2.5 billion has been approved for Kuwait and Advanced Precision ‌Kill Weapon Systems costing $992.4 million for Israel.

Advanced Precision Kill Weapon ‌Systems worth $992.4 million has been approved by United States.

RTX and Lockheed Martin are the main contractors in the integrated battle command system sale to Kuwait and in the Patriot air and missile defense replenishment sale to ​Qatar, the State Department added.

Trump rejects Iran's proposal

Meanwhile, Trump has said he is "not satisfied" with Iran’s latest proposal of ending the war. In fact he reiterated that US is “not going to leave” the war “early” without achieving US objectives.

“We’re not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years,” Trump said.