/Passengers jump from plane's wing after fire alert on Spain flight, triggers panic - WATCH video

In a horrifying incident, more than a dozen passengers on the Manchester-bound plane got injured as they tried to flee the plane when a fire alert went off moments before take-off at Majorca's Palma airport this morning.

Some people were captured fleeing the plane via one of its wings before jumping to the tarmac. The emergency department was immediately informed about the situation and promptly rushed to the scene, according to the Arab Times.

Regional medical emergency response coordinators said that 18 people needed assistance, saying that they suffered "minor injuries."

The airline later issued a statement, saying that ‘a false fire warning light indication’ went off, triggering a frantic response from passengers and rescue staff.

The cabin crew received the call at 12:35 am and they immediately alerted the emergency services. Four ambulances reached the spot along with airport-based firefighters and the Civil Guard.

"We received an alert about a fire on a plane on the ground at Palma airport at 12.36 am today," a spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre confirmed early this morning.

"Four ambulances were sent to the scene which were two basic life support units and two advanced life support units," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that they were all minor, adding that three went to the Clinica Rotger and three to the Palmaplanas Hospital.

According to reports, an airport worker was overheard telling a colleague on a walkie-talkie, "Do you know the plane has emergency exits?". He said this as scared travellers were filmed jumping to the tarmac from one of its wings.

"Plane about to leave from apron 10 or eight and now the people are jumping from the wing onto the ground," he added.

"Something’s happening, something’s happening, they’re evacuating the plane. Now the firefighters are coming," the worker said.