Garbage strike raises stink: Paris trash collectors to suspend work boycott this week

A union said on Tuesday (March 28) that the Paris trash collectors will suspend a three-week strike this week. The strike has left the beautiful French capital with thousands of tonnes of garbage piles lying on the street, causing an unbearable stink. The announcement came on the 23rd day of the strike against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

As quoted by the news agencies, CGT union said that the walkout would be suspended from Wednesday to allow coordination with workers "so we can go on strike again even more strongly" as fewer workers were now striking.

The CGT said: "We need to discuss again with City Hall's refuse collectors and cleaning workers to start again with a stronger strike … because we have almost no strikers left."

The city hall stated that as of Tuesday, some 7,000 tonnes of uncollected rubbish were still clogging Paris streets compared with 10,000 last Friday.

Meanwhile, fresh clashes erupted after tens of thousands took to the streets to show their anger against the pension reform. On Tuesday, protesters in Paris set fire to garbage cans and threw projectiles at police. The officials charged at them and fired tear gas on the fringes of a march against Macron and his deeply unpopular pension bill.

Earlier in the day, the government rejected unions' demand to suspend and rethink the pension bill, which raises the retirement age by two years to 64.

(With inputs from agencies)







