Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in West Bank; 1 dead

Clashes broke out between Palestinian and Israeli forces during the funeral of a Palestinian boy with one person killed by Israeli gunfire.

The Palestinian health ministry said a Shawkat Khalid Awad, 20, died of gunshot wounds.

Israeli forces said it is looking into claims a Palestinian minor was killed as a result of the gunfire and the incident was under review. The boy was shot in the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said and later died in hospital.

Watch:

Earlier, a twelve-year-old boy was allegedly shot by Israeli soldiers while travelling in a car with his father in the West Bank. Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers as clashes broke out.

A 17-year-old boy was earlier killed on Saturday in the Palestinian village of Beita as Israeli troops opened fire. On Tuesday, a 41-year-old Palestinian was shot dead, also near Beita.

Israeli warplanes had struck Gaza last weekend after incendiary balloons reportedly launched from the Palestinian enclave caused fires in Israel.

Reports claimed the strikes were aimed at northern Gaza and at a militant training base. Israeli fighters had carried out daily attacks in May during the 11-day conflict with Hamas in Gaza as the militant organization fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

Clashes had erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians at Al Aqsa mosque a fortnight ago as Palestinian officials said police forcefully evacuated Muslim worshippers to clear the way for Jewish visitors.

(With inputs from Agencies)

