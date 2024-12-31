As the West Asia crisis escalated, a top Palestinian leader stressed that the US President-elect Donald Trump would "destroy Iran", which would further lead to the destruction of Hamas's influence.

Israel and Hamas have been in a constant war for more than a year now. The conflict began with the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October last year.

The Hamas group has been rising up against the Palestinian Authority, which is run by the rival Fatah party, The New York Post reported. The PA is supported by the Western governments including the US.

“We are confronting Hamas’ ideology,” Mohammad Hamdan, Secretary General of the PA’s ruling Fatah party, told The New York Post.

He further said that he expects Trump's return to the US administration will lead to their defeats.

“We see that Trump and the ruling government in Israel are planning to destroy Iran, so Hamas [followers] will have no other choice than to become Palestinian,” the leader said.

Notably, the Palestinian Authority has killed at least three extremist militants in Jenin since the December 6 incident.

Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip as it defeated Fatah in the 2006 election. The group had a rule, which included an Islamist crackdown in the Palestinian territory and repeated incursions into Israel.

However, it came to an end with the October 7 attack on Israel.

Further, Hamdan said, “Hamas rejects international legitimacy, meaning UN resolutions," adding, “The world cannot accept a situation where a party does not accept international resolutions.”

Hamdan also said PA President Mahmoud Abbas “still supports realistic relations with the Americans in order to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinians.”

