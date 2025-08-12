/Pakistani man, linked to LeT, arrested in South Korea - Here's what we know

A Pakistani man, found to be a member of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation designated by the United Nations, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been reportedly arrested by the South Korean police. The man was working as a market clerk in Seoul's Itaewon district, according to local media outlet Korea Herald.

The man was arrested on August 2 in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, where he had been working at a local market, according to the report. It further added that the man has not been accused of carrying out or plotting any acts of terror.

The officials at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said that the suspect is in his 40s, and has been arrested in violation of the Act on Counter Terrorism and the Immigration Act.

How did it all begin?

The Pakistani man entered South Korea in December 2023, through the visa he got from a South Korean consulate in Pakistan, as he allegedly posed as a businessman intending to establish a business in South Korea.

According to the investigation, the suspect joined LeT in Pakistan in 2020. He was being trained in the use of weapons and infiltration tactics and was accepted as an official member of the UN-designed terrorist organisation.

The man, although he is not accused of plotting or carrying out any acts of terrorism in South Korea, is a member of the LeT, which violates Article 17 of the Act on Counter-Terrorism for the Protection of Citizens and Public Security.

However, the man reportedly denied the charges imposed against him.

The South Korean police are investigating whether the man has sent any money to the LeT group or not.

What do we know about LeT?

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was listed as a terrorist organisation in May 2005 by the United Nations Security Council, for engaging in terror activity and supporting listed individuals and entities, including Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.