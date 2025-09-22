/Pakistani Air Force drops LS-6 bombs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Everything to know about these bombs

The Pakistani Air Force carried out an airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley on Monday (Sep 22) around 2 AM, killing at least 30 people, including women and children. Pakistan's Air Force fighter jets reportedly dropped eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village, leading to massive destruction in the area. Some shocking photos and videos on social media showed bodies of civilians, even children, lying in the debris.

Some eyewitnesses described that the area was completely destroyed, as all the nearby houses and streets were filled with casualties and destruction. International human rights groups have demanded an independent investigation and called for the protection of civilians. However, Pakistan’s military and government have not issued any official response till now.

Over the years, the region has witnessed several counter-terrorism operations, many resulting in civilian deaths. In June this year, Amnesty International raised concerns about repeated drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that they show a serious concern for the civilians' safety. Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said the authorities have failed to protect innocent people, citing an earlier strike that killed a child.

What are LS-6 bombs?

The LS-6 bombs, also called LeiShi-6 or Thunder Stone, are a Chinese-made precision-guided glide bomb. It is designed to accurately hit fixed ground targets. The bomb comes in different sizes (100 kg, 250 kg and 500 kg) and is upgraded with folding wings, a guidance kit and navigation systems that increase its range and accuracy. Its system works through GPS or satellite data, and in some versions, it works through laser or optical tracking, which makes it highly effective and deadly.