/Air strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expresses 'deep shock', demands immediate inquiry



The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has criticised the aerial attack carried out by the Pakistan Air Force on one of the villages in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region that has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 30 people. The HRCP, which is an independent body has demanded an "immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident".

"HRCP is deeply shocked to learn that a number of civilians, including children, have been killed, allegedly as a result of aerial bombing in Tirah, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We demand that the authorities carry out an immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident and hold to account those responsible. The state is constitutionally bound to protect all civilians' right to life, which it has repeatedly failed to secure," said the human rights body.

About the Pakistani air strike

At least 30 people, including women and children have reportedly been killed in an air strike by Pakistan Air Force in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Around 2 am, JF-17 fighter jets dropped at least 8 LS-6 bombs on one of the villages located in the Tirah Valley.

In a video statement, Iqbal Afridi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from the district, claims the Pakistani Air Force carried out strikes on the Matre Dara village, resulting in civilian deaths. However, there has been no official statement by the provincial or the federal government on the air strike so far.

There have also been reports of injuries to several people, as claimed by the local media.

Disturbing pictures and videos of the incident have emerged on social media in which one can see bodies, including those of children, lying around.