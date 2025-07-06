/Pakistan says Microsoft has NOT CLOSED office, claims operations 'intact' | Did Microsoft even have permanent office in Islamabad? Know here

After multiple reports of the tech giant Microsoft shutting down its operation in Pakistan, Islamabad has now called the media reports "misleading", saying Microsoft has "not closed any office in Pakistan." The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan issued a statement calling the media reports false and misleading. The statement even called the reports anti-Pakistan propaganda. The ministry issued a statement on Saturday (June 5) and said Microsoft never had a permanent office in Pakistan. Instead, the global tech giant has been operating a liaison office in the country, while its licensing and commercial operations for Pakistan have long been managed from Ireland, in line with the company's global policy, Pakistani news agency Samaa reported.

The issued statement said, “Microsoft has not closed any office in Pakistan. The Indian media's claim is baseless. The shift related to the liaison office is part of the company's global ‘Workforce Optimisation Program'."

The ministry even claimed that Microsoft's engagement with Pakistan remains intact and ongoing, and there is no change in the "level of commitment." “We are in constant contact with Microsoft and other international tech companies. There is no indication that the company is pulling out of Pakistan or scaling down its operations,” the statement added.

This claim came just two days after Microsoft officially announced it had shut down its operations in Pakistan after 25 years. Jawwad Rehman, the former country manager of Microsoft Pakistan, confirmed the exit in a post on LinkedIn. Not just this, Pakistani news portal Dawn also reported the same.

Responding to Dawn's queries, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the closure, stating, "We will serve our customers through both our strong and extensive partner organisation, and other closely located Microsoft offices. We follow this model successfully in several other countries around the world."